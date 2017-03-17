Protect your dogs

Accion del Sol news

WITH the warmer weather upon us, please remember to take extra care with your dogs. Cars can become extremely hot in a very short space of time, even with the windows open, so we advise you not to leave your pet unattended in a vehicle.

Your dogs will also need to increase their daily fluid intake, so please ensure that they have permanent access to fresh, clean, cool drinking water.

We have a large number of bigger dogs at the refuge, who are desperately looking for new, loving homes. They can live in smaller apartments quite happily, providing they have regular exercise.

Summer event

A date to pencil in your diary is our next fund-raising event on 7th May; more information will follow shortly.

Assistance required

Please contact us if you can assist in any way on 922 778630. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol