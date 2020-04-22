PROPOSALS FOR BARS AND RESTAURANTS AFTER CONFINEMENT

Capacity limited to 50%, tables of four people maximum, and in some cases separated by partitions, plastic utensils, and ‘online’ orders will be some of the new measures.

Having a drink on a terrace, a coffee in a cafeteria or simply eating in a restaurant will still be possible when the confinement ends, but not as before. It will be necessary to adopt some changes and habits that the business, and clients, will have to get used to.

Ashotel already announced yesterday that they will recommend rapid tests to all those passengers who plan to travel to the Islands, in order to identify possible positives, as well as showing an official document confirming that they are free of Covid-19. They also propose that residents and tourists can have apps on mobile phones that allow them to quickly and efficiently trace their movements and know at all times who they have been in contact with. This is a situation that we will have to get used to when we travel again after the state of the alarm.

But what measures should restaurants, bars and entertainment venues take into account when authorizing the opening of these establishments?

Although in Spain there is still no regulation in this regard, the hoteliers association are already looking at what is happening in China, where there are a series of essential rules when reopening restaurants. These rules go, above all, to implement health measures to avoid contagion between customers and staff of different establishments.

For now, we will have to get used to taking body temperature, which must also be identified through a mobile application with your medical history. As for the hospitality staff, employees of bars, restaurants and cafeterias must undergo a thorough temperature test and the Covid-19 test before starting work.

Disinfection of hands will become a routine in this new society against coronavirus and we will see more automatic gel alcohol dispensers hanging on walls.

Avoiding crowds will be one of the key premises of the Government to avoid contagion between groups of people. Therefore, the capacity of bars and restaurants will be reduced to 50%, and meetings or events of more than 50 people are not allowed, except in some locations and with prior authorization from government authorities. In addition, social distancing is imposed, so they must organize their reservations in staggered hours, preventing customers from crowding and exceeding the allowed capacity of 50%.

But, perhaps one of the measures that will be the most difficult to get used to, is that reservations of more than four people will not be allowed, and some establishments will be required to put transparent screens between tables. What is not very clear is the distance of one metre, difficult to implement in a restaurant, since the tables should be much larger and the space of many bars, if the distance of 1 metre is respected, will only allow two or three people.

In some cases, you will have to use disposable utensils otherwise the employer will have to disinfect a table and chairs when customers leave. Assistance will have to be by reservation, card payment only, and many have already implemented the letter in an online version so that when the client sits at the table they already know what they are going to order and thus avoid writing it down.

The client must scan a QR code that is on the table or surf the Internet on the restaurant’s website to find out the menu and then ask for service.