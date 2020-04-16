PROFESSOR PREDICTS CANARIES COULD STOP REGISTERING NEW CASES ON 25TH APRIL

A mathematical model predicts that the Canary Islands could stop registering new COVID-19 infections on April 25th, if we continue in the same way we are.

Its author, ULPGC professor Pedro Saavedra, warns that this projection must be taken with “great caution”, and that it could only be valid if there are no “relevant changes” in the confinement situation.

The projection of a mathematical model prepared by Pedro Saavedra, a professor at the University of Las Palmas de Gran Canaria (ULPGC), to analyze the evolution of COVID-19 in Spain, suggests that the Canary Islands could stop registering new cases of the virus towards the end of April, provided that there are no “relevant changes” in the confinement situation in which the country finds itself since March 15th.

Its author, a PhD in Mathematics, professor in the area of ​​Statistics and Operational Research, and since December 2015, member of the Royal Canary Academy of Sciences, warns however, that the data must be interpreted “with great caution”, since that the purpose of their study is to explain the evolution of the epidemic via the official figures of the Ministry of Health, although it allows, “secondarily”, to make a prediction of the national average trend.