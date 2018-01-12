The problem with podencos

PODENCOS are a breed of Canarian hunting dog which often come in to the kennels. Because hunting is still permitted on the island, thousands of them are still as working hunting dogs.

Inevitably, they often go missing, and end up as strays which breed continuously, or are collected and delivered to local shelters, such as K9.

They make remarkable pets, and, although they are notorious for their energy and nervous attitude, they are very loyal and gentle, and cherish their owners.

Because of their nervy behaviour, if they are not socialised they can develop phobias. Many of them are apprehensive around strangers, which can make them difficult to home. However, like Marco, most of them are abolutely fine, and are waiting for someone to give them the opportunity they deserve. Why not come and meet him?

We encourage you to adopt a podenco, if you have the chance. They make amazing pets, and deserve great homes!

Car-boot sale

This will be held at the bus station in Los Gigantes on Sunday, 4th February, 9am-1pm. Grab a bargain while helping our K9 dogs and cats. What could be better? Our car-boot sales mean you can do exactly that. There are always some great choices and bargains to be had, including clothing, bric-a-brac and books. Our friendly, K9 people will be waiting for you, and are always happy to help.

Meet our dogs

We have many dogs, in all shapes and sizes, waiting patiently for their loving, safe-and-secure, forever homes. You can see them all, their stories and pictures, on our website at www.k9tenerife.com Go to “K9 dogs/Dogs waiting for homes”.

Why not visit us at K9 Refuge on Calle Chimbesque between Las Chafiras and Las Zocas any day of the week between 10-2pm? Alternatively, you can get in touch by telephoning us on 667 638 468, or emailing info@k9tenerife.com

You will also find stories of our dogs, their antics and heart-warming rehomings on Facebook by following Diary of a K9 Tenerife Dogwalker, K9 Tenerife and, not forgetting, K9 Tenerife Cats.