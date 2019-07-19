Pro-euthanasia petition draws million followers

OVER one million people have signed petitions in support of euthanasia in Spain, and the Government, still struggling to sign power-sharing deals, will today (Friday), be presented with the requests for change.

Signatories of petitions are requesting that the law be changed to decriminalise “assisted dying”, as it is sometimes known.

Doctor Marcos Hourmann set up a Change.org petition after a video went viral of a man, who helped his wife with multiple sclerosis die.

Angel Hernandez filmed himself giving his wife, Maria Jose Carrasco, a lethal substance, which she consented to drink while on camera.

This huge demonstration of support comes after surveys have shown that 84% of Spain supports changing the legislation on euthanasia.

“Support remains stable through time and across ideologies, with barely a bump when it touches on religious beliefs,” said Rafael Serrano del Rosal, a researcher at the Institute of Advanced Social Studies, at the Superior Scientific Council.