Prisoners’ pigeon post!

INMATES confined to Tenerife II penitentiary have been using messenger pigeons to receive contraband from the outside world, mainly mobile phones and drugs.

Prison officers found a pigeon in the prison grounds last week with a mobile phone strapped to its back. The poor bird was lying on it back, pushed to its limits because the cargo was too heavy.

The discovery merely confirmed officers’ suspicions because it wasn’t the first pigeon to appear in the penitentiary. But it was definitely the first to be found with contraband.

Officials also believe the pigeons are employed to smuggle illegal contraband in and out of the facility.