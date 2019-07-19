Prisoner deaths elevated to 63 more than in 2017

NO fewer than 210 prisoners died in Spanish custody last year, totalling 63 more than in 2017. Of those, 154 died inside prisons, while the remainder passed away in hospitals.

The data was provided, following a question from Bildu MP Jon Iñarritu, who requested figures for the past two years and the causes of death.

Nearly 30% of these deaths (61), was down to drug abuse, and this figure has risen the most, compared with 2017, when the number of drug deaths totalled 28.

Half of all last year’s deaths were through natural causes, including another four from HIV. There were 33 suicides, 30 occurring in prisons. Badajoz prison, with four suicides, had the highest number of deaths from this cause.

Of the deaths, the Andalusian prisons of Puerto 1, Puerto 3 and Sevilla-Morón, lost 35 inmates, which totalled the most.

Last year, there was one death from violence, as there was the previous year, and five deaths from accidents.