PRISON FOR SPITTING AT GUARDIA CIVIL OFFICERS

A 41 year old man from Buenavista has been sent to prison, after being arrested twice for spitting on Guardia Civil officers to spread coronavirus.

He was arrested twice in less than 48 hours for not respecting the rules of confinement and assaulting a local resident from Buenavista del Norte, in Tenerife. In both the first and second arrests, the man spat and attacked Police Officers who had to intervene, screaming that he had the virus and threatening that he would infect them.

After his arrest he was transferred to hospital by special CBRN agents in full protective clothing, to be tested for coronavirus.

After being tested for COVID-19, which came back negative showing he wasn’t actually infected, the detainee returned to his municipality, where he repeated the same aggressive behavior, disturbing public order, and again assaulting agents who came to the scene.

As a result of his behavior, he has been charged with the crimes of public disorder, attack against law enforcement officers, damages, and injuries, by instruction of Court number 1 of Icod de los Vinos, which has decreed that he be admitted to provisional prison immediately without bail.

