Princess Di’s charity bash is a blazing, €10,360 success

PRINCESS DI’S, the lively Las Americas bar, handed over a cheque for an astonishing €10,360 to Adeje’s voluntary firemen (Bomberos Voluntarios de Adeje), after their charity fund-raising weekend.

Over 30 acts and comperes performed over the two-day spectacular, and not even last Sunday’s island blackout could dampen the spirits, or halt the entertainment, as performers went acoustic during the power cut!

Joe and Dean were overwhelmed with the support from all the community, as well as the customers, who dug deep to show their respect for such a worthy cause.

After handing over the cheque. Dean said: “Thank-you to the all bars and businesses that donated prizes, the people who made cakes, brought things to sell, sold raffle tickets, and cooked on the BBQ for hours in the sun.

“To all the acts who gave up their time and entertained us without charging a penny, and the Princess DI’s team, who soldiered on regardless.

“The fire-fighters were amazed with the sum raised, and asked if we could say a big ‘thank-you’ to all for your help and donations. So, to everyone involved… thanks a million!”