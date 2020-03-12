The price of plantation bananas at record low

THE average price of Canarian bananas at origin, from February 24th to Mar 1st, stood at a record low of 15.85 cents per kilo, compared with the 72 cents/kilo and 36.39 cents/kilo from the same week in 2019 and 2018, respectively.

That’s according to the Ministry of Agriculture, Fisheries and Food (MAP), and this season, the price started at 33.57 cents/kilo, and has not stopped falling since.

In the latest week alone, it has dropped by 7.74%, compared with the previous week.

Last Friday, sources from the Association of Banana Producer Organisations of the Canary Islands (Asprocan) said the low prices may be a consequence of the high temperatures, recorded during the Canary Islands’ recent wind-storms.

Manuel Redondo, technical secretary of COAG Canarias, said Canary bananas were very sensitive to heat and temperature changes, so the high temperatures have resulted in a reduction in the product’s life cycle.

He added: “After the latest wind-storms, pineapples have had to be harvested earlier, so the supply has been advanced.” Redondo also said the damages suffered by the plantations of some areas would not be reflected in a reduction of the supply, for at least two or three months.

Banana plantations most affected by the latest storms are in Tenerife, La Palma, La Gomera, Gran Canaria and, to a lesser extent, El Hierro. Some 8,000 plots have been hit, according to Asprocan’s first estimations.

Puerto de la Cruz has recorded the most severe damage. And in this part of ​​northern Tenerife, it is estimated that up to 80% of the plants have fallen in some areas, and those still standing are severely damaged.

La Palma has also suffered, the western part being severely damaged, especially Tijarafe, Los Llanos and Las Breñas.