Preservation of coastal road so vital to ecology

LA LAGUNA Council has joined forces with the Canarian Government to protect and safeguard the ecological values ​​of its coastal road in the municipality, heading north from Punta del Hidalgo along the coast.

The scheme was presented last Monday by La Laguna Mayor Luis Yeray Gutiérrez, and José Antonio Valbuena, the Canarian Government’s Councillor for Ecological Transition, Fight against Climate Change and Territorial Planning.

The measures, which include closing the road to traffic, and increased surveillance to avoid campers parking in an area where they are not allowed, is a response to the demands from Punta del Hidalgo residents.

The Mayor said: “in recent weeks we have received a series of requests from the neighbours of Punta del Hidalgo and the North-east region.

“We were asked to act before the continuous erosion of the Bajamar coast road was irreparable, and we immediately went to work in search of a possible solution.”

He added: “The measures will be adopted before Holy Week, to safeguard one of the areas with the greatest landscape and environmental value in the municipality.”

“More than 1,000 signatures have been received from residents supporting the Council’s decision.”

The Council has studied various points of the coast, with one focusing on Punta del Hidalgo.

Gutiérrez said: “This point is home to 40 species of protected birds, most of them migratory, which is why we have to take measures, unpopular for some. But we all have the right to natural spaces, and the car is not compatible with these spaces.

“Surveillance of the area will be increased, and a series of studies will be carried out, which directly affect the habitat of Punta del Hidalgo and the control of invasive species.”