Potent paedo murdered by his sickened inmates

RICHARD Huckle, cited as one of the world’s most prolific paedophiles, was handed 22 life sentences in 2016 for raping up to 200 babies and children in Malaysia.

But Huckle, nicknamed the “gap-year paedophile”, was found stabbed to death in his cell at Yorkshire’s Full Sutton Prison on Sunday.

He had pleaded guilty to an unprecedented number of offences, from 2006 to 2014, against children aged between six months and 12 years, and was almost certain to die in prison… but not in this manner!

It seems as though horrified cons didn’t take lightly to his crimes, because they put an end to the sicko’s life when they cornered him and stabbed him to death.

A police investigation is in place because the situation is still be regarded as murder.