POSSIBLY 5,618 PEOPLE IN GRAN CANARIA HAVE CORONAVIRUS

The Health service says that there are a possible 5,618 people in Gran Canaria infected with coronavirus.

This is because primary doctors are following up 2,096 patients by telephone who have been exposed to the virus, and 3,522 suspected of having been infected, who are quarantined at home.

Experts advising the Government are emphasizing the importance of carrying out tests “on those that detected antibodies” to have a more realistic assessment of the situation.

The people quarantined at home, have not had a PCR test or rapid test to rule out that they have the disease.

These patients are included in the list made by doctors from all primary care health centers in each health area of ​​the archipelago, of the calls they receive from users who believe they are suffering from symptoms of coronavirus, and which each call centre manages on a daily basis.

“We quantify all the cases that we attend in primary care. Those who are clearly Covid-19 are referred to hospital, but also those exposed, who are people who have been in contact with another who has tested positive, and the suspects, those who suffer some mild symptom that leads to suspicion of a possible coronavirus”, explained a primary care health professional yesterday, who added that these last two groups of patients “are asked to self-isolate, the relevant hygiene measures are explained to them and they are followed up daily by telephone.”

Some of these cases “will present a confirmed positive at some point, and others we could do the test now and they would give a negative, but since we do not have it we will not know,” the source added.