Poor little mite!

Accion del Sol News

THIS sad little puppy was found abandoned on his own. We have no idea where his mum or other puppies are, but this little chap was discarded like a piece of rubbish. He’s such a sweet little dog, and will make a medium-sized dog when he’s fully grown.

We can never stress enough the importance of sterilising your pet. The island is full of unwanted dogs, so please do not breed. Please adopt, and don’t buy!

Assistance required

We are always looking for people to walk the dogs in the refuge during opening hours.

Please do call the refuge on 6643 21219, between 8am-5pm, if you can help in any way. We always need tinned dog-food for our older animals, plus blankets, towels, sheets, dog toys, collars and leads. You can call into the Accion refuge on Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday afternoons, from 2-5pm, and Saturdays between 1-4pm.

Find us here

Accion del Sol is situated directly under the Ecological Park (exit 52) on the north-bound TF-1, which is just after the El Medano junction. Head for the giant windmills, and you’ll find us in the buildings on the right-hand side. E-mail the refuge at teneriffa@aktiontier.org or, for further details, visit our Facebook page: action tier Accion del Sol