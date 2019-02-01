Can you help poor Fleur?

Live Arico news

THIS is beautiful Fleur. She was found next to a main road, with a plastic bag around her injured foot. She is a very sweet, calm and friendly Sharpei, and is now with us at Live Arico.

Unfortunately, she has cancer, which has spread. She still has the will to live, and manages to walk around. We urgently need a caring and very responsible foster home, who can take care of Fleur during the last weeks of her life, because she is in very bad condition. Please contact us and help her.

Come and walk the doggies!

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. Send a WhatsApp to Oceana on 659 242 572 for further details, or just pop in and meet the dogs.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm and Sunday 11am-3pm.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com