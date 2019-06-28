Can you help poor Chi?

WE are urgently looking for a foster carer for this little chihuahua. He’s about two years old, and we found him on the road. He hadn’t been microchipped, of course, and he is very sad in the refuge.

He is very affectionate towards humans, but doesn’t receive the attention in the refuge that he needs. Please can someone step forward and take him, until we find a permanent solution for him?

Dog-walking club

Join the Live Arico dog-walking club on Saturday mornings from 9am-1pm. Our dogs absolutely love it, and you can keep fit and find a furry friend at the same time. If you have any questions, send a Whatsapp to Mark on 6522 97853, for further details.

Live Arico shops

Come and bag a bargain at our shops. Donations are always very much appreciated.

San Eugenio – opposite Hotel La Nina, at Las Carabelas, near Amanda’s Bar. Open weekdays 10am-4pm, Saturday 10am-2pm and now Sundays 11am-3pm.

Los Cristianos – Calle Revron, near Thistle and Dragon Bar and play-park. Open Monday-Friday (10am-4pm), Saturday 10am-2pm. During the summer months, we will not be opening on Sundays.

Join us on Facebook – Live Arico P.A.W.S Tenerife

twitter.com/live_arico

www.livearico.com