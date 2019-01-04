Poor camels are freed from car-park ‘stable’

SPAIN’S Animalist party has helped release camels, kept in “abusive” conditions, from an Andalucian car park.

Leading animal rights party PACMA complained bitterly about the Christmas camel rides in Ecija, Seville, after images circulated online featured them locked in a cage.

The bizarre footage shows three camels in the multi-storey lot of a shopping centre, fenced into a couple of parking spaces with a thin layer of straw.

The party described the camel enclosure “abusive”, and a spokesperson said: “They can feel fear, anguish, pain, etc. “We believe it is necessary for the head of the centre to understand, in case it is not already clear, that the animals are sentient beings.”

The shopping mall suspended the Christmas camel rides after pressure from PACMA, which had contacted Seville City Council to ensure the rides were banned.

“The commercial centre does not have any scruples in attracting the clients with measures of animal abuse,” added the spokesperson. “They keep the animals in garages, where they have to lie down on the concrete, and without water.”