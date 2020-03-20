POLICE TO NOW GET TOUGH ON MOVEMENT RESTRICTIONS

The Police are advising that the days of ‘treading water’ are over, and that they will now get tough on enforcing the restrictions for freedom of movement under the state of alarm.

They say that they have gone easy over the last five days, with officers under instruction to treat the first few days of the state of emergency, as a period for educating people over what it actually means.

From now on, they are to consider that public fully understand the situation, and that they must respect tbe restrictions and stay at home, except for the restricted list of justifiable reasons for going out. The Police acknowledge that it’s natural for everyone to miss their liberty, but at this time it is no longer available to them, and would remain so while the State of Emergency is in place.