POLICE STOP HOUSE PARTY OF 20 PEOPLE
Unipol officers from the Local Police in Santa Cruz, were called to break up a birthday party with 20 people at it, in a house in Santa Cruz.
According to their Twitter account, the police wrote “What we were dreading to see” regarding the intervention at a house in the southwest district of the capital of Tenerife.
Given the restrictions applied in the face of the coronavirus pandemic, the agents had no alternative but to file a fine for the owner of the property.
Mar 27 2020