Police security systems ensure Carnival safety

SANTA Cruz National Police used special security devices during an operation at Tenerife carnival 2019, designed to guarantee public safety, and to provide better public security.

The venture was called Operation Neptuno 2019, and, during the party period, officers with the help of these devises were able to process more than 300 charges.

Some 382 individuals were charged and fined for drug consumption and possession in a public area, another five were charged with possession of a weapon, while seven were taken to police stations because they refused to identify themselves.

In all, 32 individuals were arrested for various reasons, unrelated to the carnival.

In comparison with previous years, the police are highlighting the relatively-better public behaviour by carnival-goers.