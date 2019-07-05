VIEW WHOLE
Police save woman’s life

THE National Police were last Monday able to save a Santa Cruz woman, who appeared to be seriously wounded.

They were sent to the Barrio de Valleseco area, and, on closer inspection, saw that her injuries related to self-harming wounds.

The officers immediately began to perform first-aid on the woman, until further help arrived in the form of ambulances and their medics.

Once there, they promptly used a special technique, covering up the cuts which were just above the woman’s wrists. They also stabilised her before transferring her to hospital for further treatment, as well as a mental evaluation.

The medical team said the woman’s life had been saved because of the quick-thinking officers.

