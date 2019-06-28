Police relieve baffled driver of new Bentley

A BRITISH driver was left fuming after his new, UK-plated Bentley, was removed, with the help of six police officers in Benidorm, because of a slow, online database.

In fact, he had to drive his twin-turbo supercar, accompanied by two police cars and six officers, who stopped traffic to escort him through Benidorm, because it did not fit on to a tow-truck that turned up.

The officers had the car removed after checking a UK Government website and failing to find evidence that Dave McQueen had paid UK tax. Instead, they believed the

twin-turbo Continental GT “was stolen”.

Mr McQueen told the police that the website stated it could take “five working days” to update, and that he’d bought the car just four days earlier.

The angry driver said: “Surely, if the police are going to check your car, they must use a system that doesn’t take five days to update.”

The next day a Link Point Legal solicitor retrieved the car for Mr McQueen, without any charges.

The baffled owner later found that he had been driving home on two front tyres, which were flat. It cost him €650 for repairs… and left him with another week missing his pride and joy.

His only explanation for being stopped in the first place could have been because his ‘BE04ORM’ number plate.