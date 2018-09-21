Police nab traders, selling false goods worth millions

NATIONAL Police, who launched Operation Bazar, have arrested 26 traders in Adeje for selling fake merchandise.

While the operation was in full swing, officers dismantled no fewer than 28 establishments, all selling “moody” goods.

Those detained comprised people of various nationalities, including Spanish, Chinese, Indian and Moroccans. And, after 32 inspections and interventions, 21,406 items of merchandise were confiscated.

The investigation began in August, when the National Police became aware of several places in the South of Tenerife selling fake merchandise, which included leather, clothes and watches, as well as electrical items.

Traders were selling these articles as original designer items, when in fact, they were all fakes. But on Sunday, 11th September, 55 police officials finally identified the cheats, along with their establishments.

Police have confiscated the fake products, worth up to several million euros, from the goods retrieved by the officials.

The majority of items were made from leather, but there were also many fake items labelled with designer names, such as Michael Kors, Chanel, Tommy Hilfiger, Ralf, Lauren, Nike, Levis, adidas, Gucci, Prada and Swatch.

Several arrests have been made over the last few days, and those arrested have all been charged with crimes against the public.

Officers are, currently, putting the case together, and it will will be presented before a judge at Arona Court.