POLICE ISSUE WHOPPING 650,000 TICKETS TO LOCKDOWN CHEATS

Police have issued 650,000 tickets to those ignoring the emergency regulations since the start of Spain’s coronavirus lockdown on 14th March.

Interior Minister Fernando Grande-Marlaska revealed the huge figure during this week’s online press conference covering the pandemic.

Marlaska emphasised that the sole purpose of issuing fines was to ensure that people obeyed the regulations, dismissing claims from some quarters that it was a money-making exercise.

He said public health was his department’s priority, adding that the vast majority of people were obeying the regulations. There had been a slight rise in the number of people being sanctioned last week, but public compliance was generally good.

During the conference he also announced that 4,500 National Police, Guardia Civil, Red Cross and Civil protection volunteers have started handing out 10 million free, protective masks, at train and bus stations, which will also be available in chemists.