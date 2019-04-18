Police drug seizure led to euros as well

A 37-YEAR-OLD -man was arrested in the Tenerife capital of Santa Cruz, carrying 1,570gm of hashish, 4gm of cocaine and €2,530 euros in cash.

The man, who already has a police record for similar offences, was arrested and charged with drug-dealing and trafficking.

The arrest took place in the residential area of Ofra, after the police, from one of their surveillance cameras, had halted a suspicious vehicle circulating the area, to identify the driver.

As the police were talking to him, they spotted a slab of hashish under the handbrake, and chose to complete a more thorough search of the vehicle.

Officers removed the handbrake’s outer covering and found 50 smaller slabs of hashish, as well as several wraps of cocaine, already prepared for a quick sale.

To their surprise, the officers also found a wad of cash hidden alongside the drugs.

They believe that this area is a popular spot, frequented by people buying recreational drugs.

But the police are happy with their intervention, and they believe tat this point of sale is now closed.

The detainee, along with the police report, has been presented to the judicial authorities,