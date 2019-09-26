Police detain ISIS man, immersed in its culture
AN alleged member of DAESH (ISIS), who was storing manuals on how to carry out terror attacks, has been arrested by the National Police. He was also a follower of several, restricted, pro-DAESH jihadist messaging groups, which have been the main source of threats against Spain.
The man is also believed to have shown several contacts his oath of allegiance to DAESH leader Al Baghdadi, which has sometimes been the previous step taken by members of the organisation, before carrying out attacks in Europe.
The detainee, now being held in Algeciras, is said to have downloaded and stored videos and manuals for self-training to commit attacks. These tutorials gave detailed information on how to make home-made explosives, as well as how to carry out attacks with a knife or vehicle, or both.
Police say his access to 20 messaging groups, where he could chat to DAESH fighters in conflict zones, shows how deeply immersed he was in terrorist culture. These groups have highly-restricted access, limited to “trusted” DAESH sympathisers.
And without a regular job, say police, he spent most of his day accessing these social networks, compulsively, to download, store and view manuals and pro-jihadist videos, as well as disseminating his opinions against the West.
Officers claim that the detainee was highly radicalised, and at a high stage of self-indoctrination and self-training. In fact, he alluded to the fact that he lived in “Al-Andalus”, instead of in Andalucia, and he stated: “They would catch him with the help of Allah.”
In a search carried out at the detainee’s home, agents seized computers and hard drives.
