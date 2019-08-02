Police clampdown on drug-trafficking gang

A FUGITIVE from Belgium was arrested by police at Almeria port, where he planned to board a boat bound for Morocco.

Officers identified the 22-year-old as belonging to a drug-trafficking gang, during documentation checks on passengers, disembarking and boarding at the port.

Police reported that authorities in Antwerp had issued a European arrest warrant for the runaway last January.

He had escaped from serving a 40-month prison sentence, and paying a €16,000 fine, for his part in a criminal network, believed to have sold more than €730,000 of narcotics between October 2016 and March 2017.

When arrested, he admitted selling cocaine and heroin for a Dutch gang. He was commissioned by them to go to Gingelom, in Belgium, to hand over and supervise the sale of the drugs, and to collect the payments.

Police in Almeria and El Ejido have also discovered and arrested 10 individuals, facing European arrest warrants, so far this year, in the provincial capital, Roquetas de Mar, Huercal de Almeria and Albox.

The gang members, from Romania, Morocco, Belgium, France, Britain and Russia, were wanted for fraud, tax evasion, Social Security fraud, falsifying documents, drug-trafficking and promoting illegal immigration, as well as sexual abuse.