POLICE CLAMP DOWN IN FUERTEVENTURA AND LANZAROTE FOR BREACH OF RESTRICTIONS

The Guardia Civil has fined four people in three different incidents in Fuerteventura and Lanzarote for failing to comply with the limitation of movement measures imposed by decree of the state of alarm for the coronavirus outbreak.

On Friday they reported that following surveillance carried out by their Helicopter unit, along with agents of the Rapid Intervention Group from Costa Teguise, catching two women, a mother and daughter, sunbathing in a cove on the Pechiguera coast in Yaiza.

The women, both Germans, were identified and denounced for failing to comply with sanitary confinement measures. Moments later, the same agents spotted another woman, also a resident of the island, who had gone to a wasteland in the Puerto Calero area from her home in La Asomada, about five kilometers away, with her private vehicle to walk her dog, and she was also denounced for breaching the decree.

At the same time agents from the Fuerteventura Maritime Service detained a man on the beach of Pozo Negro, of Spanish nationality and a resident of the municipality of Antigua, who was out surfing, for which he was fined for violating confinement restrictions.

The Guardia Civil wants to remind people that this type of recklessness and malicious actions generate a risk not only for those who commit them, but for the rest of the population, and carry fines ranging from 601 to 30,000 euros.