POLICE CHASE IN ARONA

Friday night the Local Police of Arona arrested 3 people for robbery following a car chase through the municipality.

Three individuals in Costa del Silencio, attempted to burgle a Pizzeria in Calle Diana, in front of the Hermusa supermarket. The police received a call at around 11 pm to report that they were trying to force entry into the Pizzeria, having already tried to do so in the morning.

Several patrols were dispatched to the area and saw a vehicle fleeing from the scene. The car failed to stop for the police when instructed and officers gave chase with other patrols joining them to assist. The chase ended at Las Chafiras where the assailants lost control of their car at a roundabout, and ended up leaving the road.

They were arrested for reckless driving, a crime against road safety, resistance and disobedience to authority, skipping the state of alarm and possession of a considerable amount of marijuana.