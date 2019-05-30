VIEW WHOLE
Police arrest leader of a €600m empire

THE alleged boss of a €600m empire, involved in drug-trafficking, money-laundering and murder-for-hire, was arrested in Andalucia on Monday.

The arrest took place on a Huelva property, following the largest-ever investigation by Europol, which involved Spain’s National Police, as well as officers from the UK, Poland, Lithuania and Estonia.

The identity and nationality of the 48-year-old man have not yet been released. But at least 22 other suspects have been arrested across the continent.

Authorities seized €8m in cash, diamonds, gold bars, jewellery and luxury vehicles, and the organisation was described by police as “highly professional and dangerous”.

It was dedicated to large-scale, drug-and-cigarette trafficking, mostly into the UK. The profits would then be laundered through currency-exchange offices, before being invested into the Spanish property market and elsewhere.

The gang also arranged and carried out murders-for-hire, according to police, whose investigators believe they raked in around €600m between 2017 and 2019.

Its leaders and members using counter-surveillance and counter-intelligence measures to try to evade police, as well as high-tech and encrypted communication devices.

It forced the five countries involved to create a special

task-force, through Europol, last November.

 

