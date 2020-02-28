Plastic Removal

A RESEARCH team of chemistry postgraduates have developed an ingenious material capable of absorbing microplastics from the sea.

The hybrid substance is able to extract polluting materials, including dyes and other contaminants.

With its metal-organic structure (MOF-74) and porous carbon, the material can be used, with a magnet, to clean up aquatic environments.

The team, led by Gemma Turnes, made the breakthrough at Mallorca’s University of the Balearic Islands (UIB).

Researcher Mateo del Rio, who focused his doctoral thesis on solving water-pollution problems, says the material is perfect for removing pollutants because it is extremely stable, both chemically and thermally, and is also easy to regenerate.

According to his study, published in the ACS Applied Materials & Interfaces scientific journal, the new hybrid material can extract pollutants from water in just 10 minutes.

It can be used to clean small samples of contaminated water, and Mateo also believes it could serve to monitor sea pollution… leading, possibly, to more extensive measures being carried out by the local authorities.

The young chemist stressed the need to raise awareness in society about safeguarding the environment.

He expressed his hope that water samples be taken from the Bay of Palma, to be analysed by the group to determine pollution levels.

“You have to locate where the problems are, to act as soon as possible and respond to natural disasters,” he added.

Today, there is much concern about the over-exploitation of natural resources, which has led to a range of measures being rolled out across the Balearics.

In Mallorca and Menorca alone, it is estimated that some 752 million plastic particles, weighing a total of 3.7 tons, are present in the sea.

The vast majority are microplastics of under five millimetres in size, as detailed in a recent study by the Mediterranean Institute for Advanced Studies.