Plane’s false bomb scare

AN aeroplane crew, preparing to take off from Fuerteventura Airport, were forced to evacuate everyone on board, after receiving a bomb threat on Tuesday afternoon.

The flight, to Santiago de Compostela, was aborted because of the scare, which turned out to be false.

Both passengers and flight crew evacuated the Vueling airplane on the runway, but the situation was soon resolved, and the airport returned to normal.

 

 

