ONLY ONE PLANE AT TFS AIRPORT

This morning, this “737 MAX 8” is the only ‘guest’ aircraft that stayed overnight at the Tenerife South airport, as the base was empty of medical and maritime rescue helicopters.

As many people will know, this model of airplane has been out of service worldwide for more than a year.

It belongs to the TUI UK group, and has been at the airport since the end of February 2019.

Every week it undergoes routine engine and system inspections and tests to ensure proper it’s operation, and is currently awaiting a permit from English civil aviation to let it fly to a specialized conservation airport.