PLANE ENDANGERED BY LASER POINTER

The Guardia Civil are looking for a person in the North of Tenerife, who was pointing a strong laser pointer at a flight from Gran Canaria coming in to land at Los Rodeos airport last night.

Air traffic controllers revealed on their Twitter account that last night, that the crew of an airplane covering the route between Gran Canaria and Tenerife North, notified the authorities that they had been pointed at with a laser pointer from land.

The Guardia Civil have begun their search for the person who carried out this dangerous action, which endangers both passengers and crew members of the aircraft, as the plane was able to give coordinates of the approximate location.

The sanction for this type of act, considered to be a very serious infraction of the Citizen Security Law 4/2015, carries a fine of 30,001 to 600,000 euros.

(Stock photo)