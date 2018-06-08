Not plain sailing for drugs carrier

GUARDIA Civil officers, based at Santa Cruz port, have charged a man with crimes against public health, as well as drug-trafficking.

He was nabbed during a random check by the Guardia, specifically for tax reasons, as passengers arrived at the port on a popular, commercial ferry, which sails from island to island on a daily basis.

The officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle, and a search revealed a bag, hidden carefully inside the car.

When they took a closer look, they found that it contained a white, powdery substance, which turned out to be cocaine.

They seized a total of 500gms, along with cash, and the person responsible is now in custody, awaiting a court hearing in Santa Cruz.