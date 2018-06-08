VIEW WHOLE
NEWSPAPER
ONLINE

Not plain sailing for drugs carrier

GUARDIA Civil officers, based at Santa Cruz port, have charged a man with crimes against public health, as well as drug-trafficking.

He was nabbed during a random check by the Guardia, specifically for tax reasons, as passengers arrived at the port on a popular, commercial ferry, which sails from island to island on a daily basis.

The officers stopped the suspect’s vehicle, and a search revealed a bag, hidden carefully inside the car.

When they took a closer look, they found that it contained a white, powdery substance, which turned out to be cocaine.

They seized a total of 500gms, along with cash, and the person responsible is now in custody, awaiting a court hearing in Santa Cruz.

 

Short URL: http://www.canarianweekly.com/?p=41923

Posted by on Jun 8 2018. Filed under Local News. You can follow any responses to this entry through the RSS 2.0. Both comments and pings are currently closed.

Comments are closed

Recent Entries

Featured Links

Search Archive

Search by Date
Search by Category
Search with Google

LATEST NEWS

Log in | Designed by SortedSites