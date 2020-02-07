Pink Elephant trample all over unbeaten team

HOME advantage was no match for the 260 start conceded by Pas O Nadas to Pink Elephant in last week’s Handicap clashes.

And that to a team, undoubtedly better than half of the Division 1 teams, who have lost just one Division 2 match all season.

It proved too much, even for Pas O Nadas, who are unbeaten in Division 1. Pink Elephant won 7-0, with Telf securing a maximum180.

Third-place Div 2 team The Club House had home advantage, plus a 280 start, against Gaffers#Teamhollywood, who sit second in Division 1.

But it proved closer than some might have expected, at 3-2 to the home team. But they went on to take both doubles, for a comfortable 5-2 victory, demonstrating why they’re another team heading for Division 1.

Emerald Lounge also had home advantage, and a 280 start over Suters 20:30 Crew. This one also went 3-2 to the home team, and, following suit, they also took both doubles for a

5-2 success, even though all four 180s were scored by Suters players Sam, Jamie, Ed and Steve.

Sandys Bookie Boys not only gave a 360 start to Sundowners but took only four players to face them! How’s that for confidence?

They proceeded to take the first three singles, before losing one, and, of course, conceding the next. But the doubles were shared, so it gave impressive 4-3 win to the under-manned away team.

In the Plate, we start with Pas ONadas v Pas O Nadas International, with the home team receiving a 320 start, but with four players only. Honours were even after four singles, with the fifth’s concession making it 3-2 to the away team. The doubles were shared, so being a player short may well have decided it.

Scooters&Chevys B faced the Mad Hatters with a 220 start, the lowest handicap difference so far. But when Rob posted on Facebook “Well, it’s not going to plan tonight, 3-0 down and it’s only half-nine. It doesn’t look good for the Hatters”

He wasn’t wrong! his next posting read “Wow, I felt confident they couldn’t finish, but they can.”

Then, from John, came: “Think we should change the name from the Hatters to the Tatters.” And they were left in tatters… by the 7-0 scoreline!

Ourplace Playboys conceded a mighty 420 to visiting Naughty Nautas. But they won the first, and then alternated for the remaining singles, to be 3-2 up, with the doubles to play. They were shared, so the home team picked up a well-deserved 4-3 win, considering their handicap.

All the above games involved one team from each division, except for one exception. The match between Palms Sports Bar and Club Activo had to be abandoned, because, I understand, there was an outside influence.

Both teams turned up, so neither were responsible and couldn’t, reasonably, be penalised. And, given the circumstances, the match will be rearranged.