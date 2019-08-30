Pilots don’t want to get green light while flying

THE National Police have arrested a 16-year-old boy for shining a high-power laser at three pilots, landing aeroplanes in Valencia-Manises airport.

They found the boy on top of an apartment block in the Avenida del Cid area of Valencia city, after being alerted by the pilots. The teenager, who was alone, carried a 16cm laser in his front pocket.

The third pilot was able to give police the exact location of the boy, on top of an apartment block in Valencia.

While agents were combing the area, the pilot confirmed the perpetrator’s position, using on-board location systems.

The teenager admitted to shining the green laser at aeroplanes, before police released him to his parents without charge.

Spain’s Criminal Law for Air Navigation has power only to issue administrative sanctions for shining lasers at aeroplanes.

In the US, the offence carries a five-year jail sentence.