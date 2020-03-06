Picasso’s in the picture

IT’S the last of the catch-up weeks, starting with a Division 2 clash between Pas O Nadas and Picasso’s@Palms.

The games were alternating, until Picasso’s went out of turn and took a 3-2 lead. They then pressed home their advantage, taking it to 4-2, and leaving PON needing the rest for a draw.

They took the second doubles, but failed in the team game, so it finished 5-3 to Picasso’s.

Gaffers#Teamhollywood v Pas O Nadas Int

This was a much-talked-about match, with Pas O Nadas Int, who, sportingly, agreed to play this one. And, as you can see from GIO’s Facebook picture, she didn’t appear to mind at all.

PON Int took a 3-2 lead, before Gaffers fought back, taking both doubles, and leaving the pressure on the visitors to take the trebles, for a draw. And they did just that! Paul’s 98 & 85 finishes probably helped along the way, although the only 180 on the night went to the Gaffer’s Dan.

Palms Sports Bar v Marilyns B

A 180 for Chris probably helped the home team secure a 6-2 win, but Lorna still thought it was a “Brill evening”.

Ourplace Breakaways v Pink Elephant

The home team had the dubious pleasure of welcoming the Pink Elephant, and Fudder’s Breakaways managed to win one game. Unfortunately for them, it was just the one, leaving the Pink Elephant with 7-1 success.

Emerald Lounge v Scooters&Chevys B

The home team shot into a 3-0 lead rapidly, before Neil stopped the rot for the visitors. But it was short-lived fight-back, and Emerald piled it on, taking the remainder for a 7-1 win.

The Club House v Marilyns

Earlier in the week, on Wednesday, The Club House took on Marilyns, and here’s Lorna’s opinion: “Brilliant night. Club House 8 Marilyns 0, but what a fantastic bunch of guys to play against. Thank you for a great evening. Well played.”

And, just for balance, here’s Mark’s verdict: “Club House 8 Marilyns 0. Well-played guys, some close games Charlie Club House another 180.”

One more week to go, and, don’t forget, you can play your

catch-up games on any day of the week; maybe a good Sunday afternoon to be had.