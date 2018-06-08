Another pharmacy break-in, and the robbers are caught!

IT’S hard to believe, considering recent publicity, but two men, wearing hoodies, were seen breaking into a pharmacy in Adeje last Friday by off-duty Guardia Civil officers, who called for reinforcements, rapidly.

A number of Tenerife chemist shops have been broken into this year, as reported in Canarian Weekly. These were the fourth premises in the South to be targeted, and, for the first time, the villains were apprehended.

The officers, based in La Laguna, could not have timed their break better, and both thieves were detained, after being charged with robbery, as well as breaking and entering.

The incident happened at around midday, when the off-duty officers were distracted by a noise coming from a nearby establishment.

As they drew closer, they saw the men, their faces well hidden, trying to force their way into a shop.

One of them even used a pair of socks as gloves to cover his hands, as they forced the chemist’s front door open.

Local Guardia officers, on patrol, arrived only minutes later, and backed up their colleagues by waiting outside for both individuals to leave the premises.

Once the thieves saw them, they dropped everything, including a safe and tools, and tried to run away.

Unfortunately for them, the officers were a bit speedier on their feet, and were able to nab them.

The cops returned the safe, complete with 6,000 euros, to the pharmacy owner, and the robbers are in custody, while being investigated.