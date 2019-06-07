Pets’ tail-cutting gear confiscated by police

THE Local Police, based in Santa Cruz, have confiscated nearly 100 appliances, used, specifically, for cutting off the tails of cats and dogs.

They were discovered after the police received information, via an official complaint from animal protection group “El club de la Huella”.

The Local Police’s urban environment protection group inspected several pet shops in Tenerife’s capital, and saw that these particular items were being sold to the public for as little as 3-5 euros.

However, officers were able to confiscate close to 100 appliances, preventing further sales to the public.

Although these specific items can be actually used for other reasons, they were designed and used for mutilating the tails of pets.

It is against the law to cut the tail off any animal, and is only possible when a vet, for whatever medical reason, authorises the procedure.

But bear in mind that a vet is the one person qualified to carry out this procedure, in special veterinary centres.