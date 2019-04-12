Peter back with a belter

By John Zammit

TENERIFE Loves Karaoke, sponsored by The Duke Shops, Costa Adeje, is a fun competition, open to anyone over the age of 13, who complies with the terms, conditions and rules, which are posted on www.oasisfm.com.

The prizes available for the winner of the 2019 competition are 1,000 euros in cash, and a singing appearance at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards.

The fifth heat took place at Marguy’s Bar & Restaurant, in Los Cristianos, which is a new venue for the competition.

Just like all the other heats so far this year, there were hardly any empty seats. Again, a variety of songs were performed throughout the night, yet, as before, there was not an Adele or Ed Sheeran song to be heard!

Kerry Railton, Tenerife Loves Karaoke host for the night, got proceedings underway with the crowd-pleasing Mustang Sally, which set the night’s tone.

This was followed by Peter, a finalist a few years back, singing an Andrew Lloyd Webber number, Music of the Night, which earned him a standing ovation.

We then we heard a great version of My Way, followed by Dave, with Jim Croce’s Bad Bad Leroy Brown, and he really did bring the house down.

Mumford & Sons I Will Wait followed, and taking us up to the break was Bill, with what seems to be a popular choice this year: Roy Orbison’s Penny Arcade.

After the interval, in which we saw one of the judges perform, the second half got underway with The Wurzels’ toe-tapper, I Am a Cider Drinker, followed by Todd, with Chuck Berry’s

Johnny B. Goode.

Neil Diamond’s Sweet Caroline came next, and then Guido, with an Elvis classic, It’s Now or Never. Another brilliant performance of Sam Cooke’s Bring It Home To Me was next, and Colette wrapped up the first half with the vintage Jerry Lee Lewis number, Great Balls of Fire.

A short break was taken while the judges confirmed who would be heading for the semi-final, with Peter and Colette going through. Peter was up first, performing Luciano Pavarotti’s Nessun Dorma, while Colette opted for The Corrs’ Breathless. And what a sing-off we were treated to.

Everyone performed brilliantly on the night, giving the Marguy’s Bar & Restaurant a fun-filled night of entertainment.

However, it is a competition and it was confirmed that Peter had won Heat 5, and Colette collected the runner-up spot, with both going through to the semi-finals.

They each received their heat trophies. Many congratulations to both singers, for putting on such a fine show.

We would like to thank everyone who entered this heat at Marguy’s Bar & Restaurant, as well as the owners and staff, who made this another memorable heat.

The next Tenerife Loves Karaoke heat is next Wednesday (17th April) at The Rockin Horse, in Amarilla Golf.

If you would like to enter this heat, and be in with a chance to win 1,000 euros and perform at this year’s Tenerife Entertainment Awards, call 822 141 517, or register, directly, at the venue.

And don’t forget – you have to be in it to win it!