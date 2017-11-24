Pet insurance? Get it, or regret it!

Cats Welfare news

GIVING a kitten, cat, puppy or dog a new home is one of the most exciting and rewarding commitments you can make, and has positive benefits for every member of the family.

Most owners will agree that their pets’ inquisitive natures can sometimes lead them into the occasional scrapes, and the costs of veterinary treatment to get them back to full health can easily escalate. With an insurance policy, owners can take a back seat and enjoy a wide range of benefits for their “four-legged friends”.

Because it’s so important, we are now collaborating with Ferdiesa Insurance SL, to offer you a great deal. Don’t speak Spanish? No problem. They speak perfect English!

There are three levels of policy to choose from: Bronze, Silver and Gold, so a level to suit every budget. Contact them by phone 6153 97908 or e-mail info@ferdiesa.com quoting Promotion Code FDS 21 for a special deal that includes a 10-euro donation to Cats Welfare with each new policy. Not only will you be helping your pet, you’ll be helping Cats Welfare, too!

Designer-sale success

Thank you to everyone who came to the Designer sale at the Terrace Bar, Amarilla Golf, last Sunday. It was a brilliant day, and we raised 820 euros, which will go towards our ever-increasing vet bills.

Thanks to June, Sandra, Bridget and Mary for all your help on the day, and to John at the bar for allowing us to have the sale, and putting on a BBQ and entertainment.

Santapaws is coming!

But he won’t be going to the cats and kittens in our foster care unless some of our lovely volunteers can help them. After last year’s brilliant success of the reverse advent calender, we would like to invite our supporters to help us again.

The idea is that on each day of December, a little something is bought which is suitable for a cat or kitten, be it a toy, food, litter, etc., and donated to us at Christmas.

It doesn’t matter if it’s not every day, and it really doesn’t have to be something big. We can also collect. Please can you help our furbabies?

Adoptions

Please consider adopting a kitten/cat from us. All our cats awaiting adoption can be seen on our website at www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com/pets. Ring or Whatsapp Sharon on 662 52 40 06 (seven days a week 9-6pm), or Sandra (Spanish and German) after 6pm, on 6712 82773. Message us on Facebook, or contact us on our website www.cats-welfare-tenerife.com.

All kittens go on a week’s trial, in your home, so you can be sure you’ve made the right decision. If you adopt two kittens together, kitten injections, micro-chips and neutering is FREE for the second kitten. Adopt a black kitten, or two, and both kittens receive the above treatments, free of charge!

Foster carers needed

We do not have a refuge, so we urgently need people who are willing to foster kittens who are too young to be adopted, but need a safe place to stay until they are old enough to go to a forever home.

Also, cats recovering from surgery, illness or injury need somewhere to recuperate.

We provide all the essentials for your foster cat: litter, food, litter tray, beds etc, and all veterinary bills are covered. We advertise and find them homes, so you do not need to do this. Please contact us if you feel you can help.

Our shop

We always need cat food, litter, old newspapers, sheets, towels, bedding etc for the cats and kittens in our care, and also good quality/condition items for sale in our shop.

Items in good condition can be dropped into the shop on San Blas, Golf del Sur (behind Hiperdino). It is open seven days a week, 10-6pm, Saturdays 10-4pm.

If you don’t have transport, or have large, bulky items such as furniture and household effects to donate, please ring Mark on 636590557, and he will arrange collection from you.