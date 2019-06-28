Person hurt in gas blast

A GAS explosion on the Costa del Sol, in Mijas Costa, sent the unidentified occupant of a home to a local hospital for treatment on Wednesday afternoon.

The emergency services were alerted at 2.45, and the Mijas Fire Department soon arrived. Doors, windows and furniture were all damaged at the property, in Calle Virgen de la Paz.

Fire sources indicated that a leaking pipe, attached to a gas cylinder, enabled gas to build up in the house, before the blast.