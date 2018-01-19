A perfect start for Legends B

WHAT a perfect way to start the New Year on Tuesday at home for Legends B, beating Scruffy Boys a whopping 10-2.

Five games in, and it’s 3-2 to Legends B. It is looking as though it’s going to be another hard scrap, and then Scruffy Boys concede seven on the bounce. To be fair, all games were close calls, but the spoils go to Legends B on the night. Well done to Colin Baker, who won both his games that night, for Scruffy Boys.

In total contrast, Scruffy Macs A team were on sensational form at home to Legends Elite, winning 8-4 on the night. Legends Elite, having been on a five-week winning spree, and claiming 42 of their 60 games played, were no match for the Mighty Scruffy Macs A team who, coincidentally, were the last team to beat Legends Elite, this season.

Second-division heroes, without a doubt, were Britannia Bar (Silencio), winning at home to BBJs United 10-2. It was a delightful performance from both Lynette Tiernan and Erik De Borger, notching up six wins between them. Klaus Wenz’ two wins for BBJs United were simply not enough to halt the stampeding Britannia Bar, who take the three points – and all the glory.