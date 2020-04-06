PÉREZ WARNS “WE CANNOT DROP OUR GUARD”

The Minister of Health, Julio Pérez, has acknowledged the improvement in the figures for coronavirus in the Canary Islands over the past few days, but prefers to maintain a cautious position.

He assures that despite the positive predictions, the Health Service ‘machine’ remains at the highest level and is working “as if we were in the worst case scenario.”

He affirmed that the Government “will not lower its guard” regarding their measures to fight and contain the coronavirus, although he did admitt that some data from the last few days “invited optimism.”

Although some experts are already talking of the Islands having passed the peak of infections, and some even suggesting that some restrictions could be lifted, Pérez points out that “we cannot relax for a second, but are working towards that stage.”

He also acknowledges that some figures, particularly those referring to the number of hospitalized, admitted to the ICU or deceased, are positive compared to previous days “but as a health administration, these data do not authorize us to reduce the means that are being applied to contain the disease”.

Pérez adds that “my obligation is not based on optimism, but on the needs to be met and these have not changed.”

Although the numbers have improved, he insists his responsibility is “to be prepared exactly the same as last week.” And that means, he said, that tests must continue to be carried out, protecting health personnel, keeping the population convinced that they must remain confined as a measure of self-protection, or keeping protection of the particularly vulnerable population at a maximum level.