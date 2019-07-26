Three people hurt during knife fights
THREE people were injured when a fight, involving knives, broke out in La Palma’s Puerto Naos car park last Sunday evening.
The battle, which began for reasons yet to be confirmed, was staged at the island’s los Llanos de Aridane, known to many as La Isla Bonita (The Beautiful Island).
The emergency services were soon alerted and ambulances were sent to the scene. The medical team immediately attended to the needs of a 29-year-old man, who had suffered serious stab wounds.
He was stabilised, and then taken to La Palma’s General Hospital for emergency treatment.
