Two people hurt badly after two-car collision

SIX people were involved in a traffic accident in La Laguna on Sunday evening, after a two-car collision.

Two of them suffered considerable injuries, one being a 31-year-old man, whose upper arms were fractured severely.

The other injured person was a 34-year-old woman, who had nasty facial injuries. She was taken, immediately, to the university hospital in Santa Cruz.

Emergency ambulances were at the scene rapidly, and the remining four people were taken to nearby hospitals for treatment and observation.