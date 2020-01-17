Four people died after a huge explosion at plant

AT least three workers, and a local resident have died, and others have suffered serious body burns and other injuries, following a mighty chemical explosion at a Tarragona’s La Canonja petrochemical plant, on Tuesday evening.

One man, admitted to hospital with serious burns, died in the early hours of yesterday morning ((Thursday).

The shocking explosion has been reported as the most serious chemical accident to occur in Spain over the last decade, and people living in the surrounding areas, are now demanding better safety measures,

Fingers were pointed at the chemical plant bosses by hundreds of people, gathered in Tarragona’s plaza de la Font on Wednesday afternoon, because of their lack of responsibility, demanding that they take the blame for what happened.

A day after the explosion, which is believed to have begun at one of the reactor’s tanks, which contained Ethylene Oxide, firefighters found, buried under debris, the body of a missing operator, who had been working in the area at the time.

A third man who died was a resident from the nearby Torreforta village. He was killed in dreadful circumstances when a piece of roof from the chemical plant broke off because of the explosion.

The huge sheet of iron, weighing around one ton, blasted out from the plant and flew some three kilometres through the air.

It smashed through a window in the man’s home and caused considerable damage, which resulted in the man collapsing, and dying.

The fourth fatality was another of the company’s workers, all admitted in critical condition to the burns’ unit of Barcelona’s Vall d’Hebron hospital. He had suffered 80% burns to his body and, tragically, died on Wednesday afternoon.

Another five men were taken into hospital with burns, and three were discharged yesterday, (Wednesday).

Two other victims have been admitted into different hospitals and are both in an extremely serious condition.

Although the circumstances of the accident, and its subsequent management, are still under investigation, sources from the Civil Protection have said that there is no record that the company alerted the CECAT emergency centre, or telephone 112 to report the accident.

Emergency protocols state that companies suffering an accident must activate their internal, self-protection plan. But there are indications that this was also not the case.

Another employee was unaccounted for, after the La Canonja plant inferno, while two others were said to be “significantly” injured. A further two walked away with lighter injuries.

Dozens of firefighters were tackling the blaze after the initial eruption, at around 6.35pm, sent a huge fireball into the sky.

Black smoke could be seen billowing for miles around, and residents were warned to lock their windows and doors as a precaution.

However, Government sources confirmed that there had been no toxicity detected in the air. Tragically, though, one person died after a building in a nearby neighbourhood collapsed, through the force of the explosion.

Other buildings on the industrial complex are being inspected over fears that their structures could also be damaged.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez is understood to be monitoring the situation closely, while regional president Quim Torra has headed closer to the area.