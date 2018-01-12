‘Paws’ for thought!

ADEJE’S Department of Health promoters have launched a campaign to increase awareness among pet owners of the need to take responsibility for the actions of their animals in public.

The campaign, “Échame una pata” (Give me a paw) offers a free gift of doggy poop-bags and pee-pee cleaning bottles for owners who register their four-legged friends on the animal census. “Social harmony in our town has to be respected at all levels,” said Health Councillor Amada Trujillo Bencomo. “Some pet owners need to make more of an effort to respect communal zones and public spaces used by us all, making sure dogs are on a lead, and picking up and cleaning up after them.”

She added: “A society that loves animals is a society that is developing along the right lines, with respect for all forms of life.

“That’s why we, in Adeje, have so many people who do own animals and love them, while respecting others, too. “Unfortunately, there are always a few who don’t take their responsibilities seriously. But owning a pet brings with it duties and obligations.”

Leaflets promoting the campaign will be distributed in schools and municipal installations, as well as posters, ads, information on social media, etc.

They will encourage people to make sure their pets are on the census and have a microchip, which is mandatory for animals over three months of age.

The Councillor also stressed that it was important for those who might have received a pet as a Christmas or Kings gift, that they are new members of the family, not toys, and must be treated as such.

New pets must be also trained, and owners have to be respectful of neighbours when it comes to cleanliness and noise.

The campaign also serves as a reminder to the public that animals are not allowed in public pools, beaches, bathing areas, playgrounds and green zones at any time of the year.