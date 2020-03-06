The PAS System in Spain – what it means and entails

AS in all countries, in the event of an accident or incident, the primary concern should be of the safety of those concerned. The emergency services have a system called PAS, which is Proteger, Avisar y Socorer.

This does not translate literally for us into English, but it means, essentially, Protect, Advise and Assist. These three things are very important to remember. when we are fraught, nervous and frightened.

If we try to remember this system by the abbreviations, similar to those used in TV advertisements to drive home information, FAST concerning a stroke, for example, we may find the situation less daunting, and be able to deal with it more calmly. Let’s look at what one should do.

PROTECT

By remembering this phrase, and following the actions in a methodical manner, you can, potentially, save a life. Firstly, you should think of your OWN safety. If you are going to assist at a scene, make sure you are wearing your high-visibility jacket, and have parked your car safely.

If you are on a very busy road, and cannot park completely out of the way, use your hazard warning lights to alert other road users to a potential hazard ahead.

You should never approach a burning vehicle, or go near to an accident involving a vehicle that is carrying hazardous goods ie gas, petrol etc. If it is safe for you to do so, place your own warning triangles at an appropriate distance, again to warn other road users.

ADVISE

You should advise the emergency services if the incident is dangerous, or someone is hurt or injured, by calling 112. These operators are fully trained and speak several languages, so do not worry.

Remember that if you have a pay-as-you-go phone with no credit, you can still call 112. You will need to provide them with a location, so if you know the street name or number eg TF65 KM3, then provide it. If not, look around and pick out landmarks that may help, such as churches, large restaurants, shops etc.

If you have a smart phone, you can use that to pinpoint the location that you find yourself in. It will also help the emergency services if you are able to advise them how many people are involved, how many are injured, and their state, ie unconscious, bleeding etc.

Let them know whether a larger vehicle has been involved and someone is trapped, if there is a potential danger of goods that may have been being carried moving and falling, or even if a vehicle is sitting precariously, eg over a barranco, or something similar.

The more information you are able to supply, the better it will be for the emergency services to dispatch the appropriate number and type of vehicle/services necessary. Always stay on the line until the emergency services terminate the call, because they may come back to you for more information.

ASSIST

Always be careful not to add to, or aggravate, any injuries sustained, and, unless you are a medical professional, ie doctor, nurse or paramedic, do not intervene. Do not attempt to remove people from vehicles, and, if a biker is involved, NEVER remove his or her helmet. If they do so, then so be it.

NEVER give injured people food, drink or medication, and, wherever possible, do not allow them to move on their own. Try to remain calm, and stay until the emergency services arrive. Only leave when they tell you that it is okay to do so, because, sometimes, you may be able to pass on vital information, which you may have deemed silly or not worthy of stating.

All in all, the PAS system is really about common sense, but, in times of trouble, this often deserts even the best of people! The police do not need to be called if there are no injured parties, and the two sides complete and sign an accident claims form at the time, for onward submission to their insurers.